You can withdraw cryptocurrency from Binance again
What's the story
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has resumed its withdrawal services after a major security breach last month. The company announced that its withdrawal recovery efforts have been successfully completed. However, it noted that a few networks are still temporarily paused for maintenance or planned upgrades, which are unrelated to the recovery work.
Seizure
FBI seized over $1.2B in stolen cryptocurrency
On November 12, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that it had seized over $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance last month.
The theft, which is considered the largest crypto heist in history, was linked to a North Korean hacking group called TraderTraitor.
The total amount stolen is roughly one-sixth of North Korea's estimated gross domestic product (GDP), highlighting its potential impact on the country.
Fund freezing
Government and private sector freeze stolen funds
The US government and private sector have managed to freeze over $2.7 billion of the stolen cryptocurrency so far.
The Justice Department announced earlier this month that it has obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that total.
The massive heist took place on October 29, with around $2.85 billion worth of tokens frozen by their issuers, while the remainder continues to circulate in the market.
Laundering activities
North Korean money launderers are moving funds
Cryptocurrency researchers have observed an uptick in fund movement by North Korean money launderers through THORChain and Coinjoin recently.
This indicates that these platforms are now part of a sophisticated money-laundering scheme involving tens of thousands of transactions across different blockchains and crypto services.
The continued circulation of stolen tokens makes it increasingly difficult to trace and freeze them, further complicating the aftermath of this historic heist.