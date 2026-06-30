Binance says AI security stopped over $10.5B and spends $300 million

Binance returned $8.2B in misdirected assets

Between 2025 and mid-2026, Binance recovered $174 million lost to hacks and returned $8.2 billion in misdirected assets to users last year alone.

The platform handled over 72,000 law enforcement requests in 2025.

And starting June 22, stricter rules are rolling out for Indian users; now you'll need to share extra details for crypto deposits and withdrawals to meet local transparency laws.