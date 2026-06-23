Binance tightens data rules for Indian users starting June 22
Binance is making things stricter for its Indian users, starting June 22, 2026.
If you're in India and use Binance, you'll need to share more info every time you deposit or withdraw crypto: think names, locations, and wallet types.
This move is meant to keep cross-border transactions in check and follows new government guidelines.
Fun fact: Indians make up about 7% to 9% of Binance's massive 300-million-user base.
Binance requires detailed transaction data
Now, when you withdraw crypto, you'll have to give details about the person getting the funds, like their name, city, country, and whether it's going to a personal or exchange wallet.
For deposits, you'll need to provide info about where the money came from, including the sender's name, national ID number, address, and country.
These changes are all about helping trace transactions and preventing financial crimes as India ramps up scrutiny on crypto flows.