Binance tightens data rules for Indian users starting June 22

Binance requires detailed transaction data

Now, when you withdraw crypto, you'll have to give details about the person getting the funds, like their name, city, country, and whether it's going to a personal or exchange wallet.

For deposits, you'll need to provide info about where the money came from, including the sender's name, national ID number, address, and country.

These changes are all about helping trace transactions and preventing financial crimes as India ramps up scrutiny on crypto flows.