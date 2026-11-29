Binance to offer Hong Kong stocks and ETFs via USDC
Binance is stepping up its game by letting users trade Hong Kong-listed stocks and ETFs right on the platform.
Starting December 1, you will be able to buy and sell over 1,000 different stocks and ETFs using USDC, a stablecoin.
The news was shared by Binance's co-chief executive officer and co- founder Yi He at a recent event in Bangkok.
Crypto platforms expand into traditional finance
This move shows how crypto platforms like Binance are blending with traditional finance as digital assets face a tough market.
Trading volumes for Binance's monthly volume of perpetual futures tied to traditional assets have jumped 15 times since January, and other big names like Coinbase and Kraken are also expanding beyond just crypto.
Even after dealing with major challenges, including a security breach, Binance says it is committed to bridging the gap between crypto and regular finance for its users.