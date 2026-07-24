Binance tokenizes traditional shares for 24/7 trading via TradFi stack
Binance is making it possible to buy and sell stocks anytime, anywhere by turning traditional shares into digital tokens.
Unlike old-school exchanges with limited hours and slow settlements, Binance's system lets you trade around the clock with instant results.
Their TradFi Stack blends blockchain tech with existing markets, so you can access global stocks without borders or long waits.
Backed by shares in regulated accounts
Every tokenized stock is fully backed by real shares held in regulated accounts, so what you see is what you get.
You can swap between tokens and actual stocks without extra fees, and dividends are automatically reinvested for you.
Plus, these assets aren't just for trading, you can use them as collateral or earn yield in liquidity pools.
Approximately 41.5% of its tokenized stock users started their traditional finance journey through this digital offering, bringing a new generation of investors into equities.