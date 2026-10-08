Bio-Synergy with Kynora Life Sciences launches DNA-Epigenetics kit in India

This kit goes further than basic DNA tests by looking at epigenetic changes that can hint at future health risks: think of it as an early warning system for things like metabolic issues.

Founder Daniel Herman says knowing more about your DNA helps you make smarter choices for your health.

Katherine Rahill, a former NASA scientist and chief scientific officer at Bio-Synergy UK, compared the process to how astronauts' health is tracked for early signs of change.

Plus, Bio-Synergy promises that all user DNA data is kept confidential.