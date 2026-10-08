Bio-Synergy with Kynora Life Sciences launches DNA-Epigenetics kit in India
Bio-Synergy, a UK health brand, just launched its DNA-Epigenetics Kit in India with Kynora Life Sciences.
The kit checks over 300 biological markers to give you personalized tips on lifestyle and health, focusing on how your habits and environment affect gene expression and biological age.
Kit checks epigenetics, signals future risks
This kit goes further than basic DNA tests by looking at epigenetic changes that can hint at future health risks: think of it as an early warning system for things like metabolic issues.
Founder Daniel Herman says knowing more about your DNA helps you make smarter choices for your health.
Katherine Rahill, a former NASA scientist and chief scientific officer at Bio-Synergy UK, compared the process to how astronauts' health is tracked for early signs of change.
Plus, Bio-Synergy promises that all user DNA data is kept confidential.