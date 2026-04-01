Biocon adopts AI to accelerate drug development and procurement

Biocon AI committee sees early wins

A specialized steering committee is leading Biocon's AI push, already seeing early wins in supplier diversity and pricing.

Analysts expect these changes could boost revenue or save costs by 3% to 5% over the next few years.

With big players like Samsung also entering biopharma, Biocon's Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says their merger opens up even more opportunities for growth in the insulin market.