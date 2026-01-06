Biocon Biologics set to drop 3 new cancer biosimilars in 2026

These drugs are big deals: in 2024 alone, Keytruda pulled in $29.5 billion globally, Opdivo made $9.3 billion, and Herceptin SC/Hylecta added $1.72 billion. By launching affordable alternatives as patents expire, Biocon hopes to help more than 6 million patients each year across 120+ countries get access to life-saving treatments.

What's next for Biocon

Biocon Limited plans to fully merge with its biologics arm by March 2026—bringing together their diabetes, cancer, and immune system drug businesses (which make up a huge chunk of the pharma world).

After the merger wraps up, Shreehas Tambe will step in as CEO for the combined company.