Biocon cuts hundreds of jobs amid biologics and generics merger
Biocon, a major Indian biopharma company, is letting go of a few hundred employees as it combines its biologics and generics teams.
The workforce reduction started in early March 2026 and has touched roles from research to engineering.
Biocon says this isn't just about saving money: it's part of a bigger plan to streamline how the company works.
Biocon severance: 3 months variable pay
Those affected are getting mutual separation deals with about three months' pay and variable pay as severance.
According to CEO-designate Shreehas Tambe, the move is all about removing overlapping roles and making things run smoother, not punishing individual performance or slashing headcount just for numbers' sake.
Interestingly, even with these cuts, Biocon Biologics added more than 2,000 employees over the past year as it aims to grow globally.