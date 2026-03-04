Biocon fully acquires its 2 major subsidiaries for ₹315.34 crore

For Biosphere, Biocon paid ₹115.34 crore (a mix of cash and settling loans), gaining full rights over a company that makes generic medicines but is still small with a ₹13 crore turnover last year. For Pharma, it spent ₹200 crore in cash to take over a much bigger player with nearly ₹1,000 crore in sales focused on US and European markets.

What does this mean for Biocon?

This move means Biocon can now invest more directly in these companies—think better funding for growth and smoother operations.

The investments are intended to support working capital, capex and general corporate requirements.

For anyone interested in how big pharma companies are evolving (or thinking about investing), this is one to watch.