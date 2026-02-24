Biocon gets USFDA nod for gSaxenda injection

Biocon's CEO calls the approval 'defining milestone'

gSaxenda isn't new to the scene—it's based on a drug first approved in 2009 (EU); approved in the United States in 2010 for diabetes and later cleared for weight loss in adults.

The US market for these kinds of meds is already worth $127 million, so there's real potential here.

Biocon's CEO called the approval "marks a defining milestone" and says they're moving fast to launch in the US after rolling out in the UK (date not stated in source).

