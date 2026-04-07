Biocon launches Bosaya and Aukelso in US after FDA approval
Biocon just launched Bosaya and Aukelso, two new biosimilar medicines for serious bone conditions, in the US.
Both are now available through specialty pharmacies and health care providers.
Bosaya is modeled after Prolia, while Aukelso is based on Xgeva.
The US Food and Drug Administration gave both drugs the green light in September 2025, even allowing them to be swapped in at pharmacies depending on state rules.
Biocon expands affordable biosimilars push
This move is part of Biocon's bigger push into affordable biosimilars, expanding beyond its work in cancer and immune diseases.
CEO Shreehas Tambe shared that these launches are about making high-quality treatments more accessible for patients who need them most.
It's also a sign that biosimilars are becoming a bigger deal in keeping health care costs down—something that matters to a lot of people right now.