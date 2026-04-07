Biocon launches Bosaya and Aukelso in US after FDA approval Business Apr 07, 2026

Biocon just launched Bosaya and Aukelso, two new biosimilar medicines for serious bone conditions, in the US.

Both are now available through specialty pharmacies and health care providers.

Bosaya is modeled after Prolia, while Aukelso is based on Xgeva.

The US Food and Drug Administration gave both drugs the green light in September 2025, even allowing them to be swapped in at pharmacies depending on state rules.