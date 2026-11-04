Biocon posts 57.3% July-September 2026 profit drop amid rising expenses
Business
Biocon just posted a 57.3% drop in net profit for July-September 2026, falling to ₹56.7 crore from ₹132.8 crore last year.
Even though its total income edged up slightly, rising expenses really ate into profits this quarter.
Biocon's Pertuzumab biosimilar receives EMA nod
Costs jumped sharply, with total expenses at ₹4,361.9 crore.
Still, Biocon made progress in its biosimilars segment: its Pertuzumab biosimilar got a key nod from the European Medicines Agency, and it is ramping up insulin production in Malaysia for US demand.
Despite the tough numbers, Biocon's shares actually closed a bit higher, showing investors are still optimistic about where the company is headed.