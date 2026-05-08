Biocon Q4 profit drops 57% to 199cr after 80cr 1-off
Business
Biocon just posted its Q4 FY26 results, and profits dropped sharply, down 57% to ₹199 crore from last year's ₹459 crore.
The main reason? One-off expenses of ₹80 crore, including costs tied to the new labor code.
Still, revenue inched up to ₹4,517 crore compared to last year's ₹4,417 crore.
Biocon FY26 profit falls to 369cr
Looking at the full year, profit slid to ₹369 crore from ₹1,429 crore in FY25, even though annual revenue grew nearly 11% to ₹16,927 crore.
Biocon's board is suggesting a final dividend of 50 paise per share (pending approval).
On the leadership front: Shreehas Tambe stepped in as CEO and MD on April 1, while Kedar Upadhye became CFO.