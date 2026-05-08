Biocon Q4 profit drops 57% to 199cr after 80cr 1-off

Biocon FY26 profit falls to 369cr

Looking at the full year, profit slid to ₹369 crore from ₹1,429 crore in FY25, even though annual revenue grew nearly 11% to ₹16,927 crore.

Biocon's board is suggesting a final dividend of 50 paise per share (pending approval).

On the leadership front: Shreehas Tambe stepped in as CEO and MD on April 1, while Kedar Upadhye became CFO.