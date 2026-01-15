Next Article
Biocon raises ₹4,150cr to boost growth and go global
Business
Biocon just raised ₹4,150 crore by selling shares to big investors through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
The deal wrapped up on January 14, 2026 and is all about giving Biocon more financial muscle for its next steps.
Who invested and why it matters
The QIP ran from January 12-14, 2026 and drew interest from both Indian and international investors.
Shares were offered at an issue price of ₹368.35 per share.
The money raised will help Biocon pay Viatris for its stake in Biocon Biologics and clear some related debt.
What's next for Biocon
With this move, Biocon is set to make Biocon Biologics a fully-owned part of the company by March 31, 2026.
It's a big step in their plan to become an even bigger name in global biopharma—especially in areas like diabetes, cancer, and immunology.