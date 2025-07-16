Next Article
Biocon shares surge after USFDA approves diabetes drug
Biocon Biologics's Kirsty has become the first FDA-approved rapid-acting insulin biosimilar that pharmacies can swap for NovoLog without extra doctor paperwork.
It's available in easy-to-use pens and vials, and works for both adults and kids with diabetes—doses are personalized to each person.
Insulin more accessible and affordable in the US
This is a big step for making insulin more accessible and affordable in the US, where over 37 million people need it.
With Kirsty now joining Biocon's lineup (including Semglee), patients could see more options and better prices.
As Biocon's CEO Shreehas Tambe put it, this approval "is a significant step forward" in helping more people get the insulin they need.