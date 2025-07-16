Next Article
IOB announces MCLR cut, benefiting borrowers
India Overseas Bank (IOB) is dropping its lending rates by 10 basis points across all loan periods, starting July 15, 2025.
This follows a recent RBI move to lower the repo rate from 6% to 5.50%, making it cheaper for banks to borrow money—and hopefully, for you to pay back loans too.
Other banks are also adjusting rates
IOB's new Overnight MCLR is now 8.15%, and the One-Year MCLR sits at 9%.
Other major banks like HDFC and Bank of Baroda are also cutting their loan rates, while ICICI and HDFC have trimmed fixed deposit rates on some tenures.
The big picture: borrowing is getting a bit easier across the board, so if you're planning a loan or already have one, this could mean some welcome savings.