Biocon shares up 2% after US FDA clears Yesintek autoinjector
Business
Biocon's shares got a nice 2% boost to ₹420.25 on Tuesday, thanks to its US arm scoring US FDA approval for the Yesintek prefilled autoinjector.
This device, now cleared in two strengths, helps people manage tough autoimmune conditions like psoriasis and Crohn's disease, making treatment a little easier.
Biocon posts ₹141cr quarterly profit
This green light from the FDA gives Biocon's US immunology lineup a real edge and shows they're serious about meeting different patient needs.
Financially, things are looking up too: Biocon posted a solid ₹141 crore profit last quarter with strong revenue growth, and while shares dipped earlier this year, moves like this could help win back investor confidence.