Biocon signs 10-year Brazil Pertuzumab deal with Bahiafarma and Bionovis
Biocon just signed a 10-year partnership with Bahiafarma and Bionovis to supply Pertuzumab, a major breast cancer drug, across Brazil.
Thanks to this deal, part of Brazil's Productive Development Partnership program, the team gets exclusive access to the country's public healthcare market, which covers about 70% of all Pertuzumab needs.
Biocon gets payments, plans Pertuzumab production
Biocon will get milestone payments and revenue shares over the decade, but there is more: the plan is to start making Pertuzumab locally in Brazil.
This could make the drug more affordable and accessible for patients.
As Biocon's Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, put it, "Brazil is an important country for Biocon, and our journey here reflects the transformative potential of strong partnerships in building local capabilities and expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines."