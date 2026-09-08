Biocon signs 10-year Brazil Pertuzumab deal with Bahiafarma and Bionovis

Biocon will get milestone payments and revenue shares over the decade, but there is more: the plan is to start making Pertuzumab locally in Brazil.

This could make the drug more affordable and accessible for patients.

As Biocon's Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, put it, "Brazil is an important country for Biocon, and our journey here reflects the transformative potential of strong partnerships in building local capabilities and expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines."