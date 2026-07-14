Biocon stock jumps 4% after Mylan sells ₹3,680cr stake

Biocon's stock got a boost today, rising 4% after a huge block deal worth ₹3,680 crore went through in the pre-open market.

The deal involved 9.2 crore shares (about 5.6% of Biocon's total equity) at an average price of ₹400 per share.

Mylan kicked off this sale, having picked up the stake back in January 2026 when Biocon acquired Mylan's share in Biocon Biologics.