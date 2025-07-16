Biocon targets obesity drug market with Wegovy

To make these medicines more accessible, Biocon also plans to team up with local partners across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It's all part of their bigger push to get affordable treatments out to more people worldwide.

Novo Nordisk currently dominates global semaglutide market

Right now, Novo Nordisk dominates a significant portion of the global semaglutide market—but its patents in India expire in 2026.

That opens the door for Biocon (and other Indian rivals like Dr Reddy's and Cipla) to offer lower-priced options once legal hurdles are cleared.

If everything goes smoothly, you could see these generics hit shelves soon after patent expiry—especially in places like Canada where there aren't many obesity drug options yet.