Quick-Fashion delivery startups secure new VC funding
Quick-fashion delivery startups are on a roll right now, thanks to the rise of event-driven and Instagram-inspired shopping.
Mumbai's Knot just bagged $3 million from Kae Capital and others, while Gurugram's Zulu Club picked up $250,000 from TDV Partners.
It's clear that fast fashion delivery is getting a lot of love (and cash) as more people want their outfits delivered ASAP.
Slikk and Newme are also gaining traction
Knot is gearing up to launch in New Delhi and Pune after teaming up with over 70 brands like The Souled Store.
Slikk also made headlines by raising $10 million for its promise of 60-minute deliveries.
And if you're Gen Z, keep an eye on Newme—they just scored $18 million from Accel to make their service even faster and more tailored for younger shoppers.