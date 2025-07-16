Quick-Fashion delivery startups secure new VC funding

Slikk and Newme are also gaining traction

Knot is gearing up to launch in New Delhi and Pune after teaming up with over 70 brands like The Souled Store.

Slikk also made headlines by raising $10 million for its promise of 60-minute deliveries.

And if you're Gen Z, keep an eye on Newme—they just scored $18 million from Accel to make their service even faster and more tailored for younger shoppers.