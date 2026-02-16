Biocon to launch generic obesity drugs in US, Canada
Biocon, a major Indian pharma company, is getting ready to launch affordable versions of popular weight-loss drugs in global markets.
They're especially eyeing Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, whose patents expire in a few markets in 2026—opening the door for cheaper alternatives and making these treatments more accessible.
Biocon's strategy: Going big abroad, cautious at home
Biocon plans to roll out its generic liraglutide in the US in the first quarter of the next financial year (April-June 2026) and aims to launch generic Wegovy in Canada next year, subject to regulatory approval.
While they're going big abroad (with the obesity drug market expected to reach at least $150 billion globally by the early 2030s), they're being cautious at home—India's tough price competition and trial requirements mean Biocon might wait or look for ways around local hurdles before launching there.