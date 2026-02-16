Biocon to launch generic obesity drugs in US, Canada

Biocon's strategy: Going big abroad, cautious at home

Biocon plans to roll out its generic liraglutide in the US in the first quarter of the next financial year (April-June 2026) and aims to launch generic Wegovy in Canada next year, subject to regulatory approval.

While they're going big abroad (with the obesity drug market expected to reach at least $150 billion globally by the early 2030s), they're being cautious at home—India's tough price competition and trial requirements mean Biocon might wait or look for ways around local hurdles before launching there.