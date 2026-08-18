Biocon US subsidiary wins FDA approval for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector

Biocon's US subsidiary just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Yesintek prefilled autoinjector.

This device is used to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in adults.

The approval means more patients in the US will have access to a handy treatment option.