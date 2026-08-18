Biocon US subsidiary wins FDA approval for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector
Biocon's US subsidiary just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Yesintek prefilled autoinjector.
This device is used to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in adults.
The approval means more patients in the US will have access to a handy treatment option.
Biocon emphasizes affordability with Yesintek strengths
Yesintek comes as a single-dose autoinjector in two strengths (45 mg/0.5 ml and 90 mg/ml), making it easier for patients (even kids as young as six) to manage their condition.
Biocon says this win highlights its push for affordable treatments worldwide: "This supplemental approval enhances Biocon's comprehensive portfolio of immunology products in the United States and reaffirms the company's commitment to improving access to affordable medicines for patients around the world."