Biocon wins EMA approval for Malaysian Semglee line, shipments FY27
Biocon just scored a win: the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved its new production line for Semglee insulin at the Malaysian plant.
This move should make it easier for Biocon to supply insulin to Europe, with shipments expected in FY27.
Investors noticed too: Biocon's shares ticked up 0.6% to ₹437.2 on Thursday morning.
Mylan sells in ₹3,680-cr block deal
Last week saw a massive ₹3,680-crore block deal as Mylan sold and Indian mutual funds were among the buyers of 9.2 crore Biocon shares.
Analyst opinions are split: Bernstein isn't convinced ("underperform" rating), but DAM Capital is optimistic with a "buy" call based on upcoming products like bUstekinumab and bAspart.
Meanwhile, founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw talked about succession plans and predicted strong biopharma growth in India over the next decade, saying investment in new tech will be key.