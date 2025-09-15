Next Article
Biocon's stock dips 2% post quarterly results
Biocon's stock slipped 2.11% on Monday, closing at ₹357.50. The drop followed the company's latest quarterly results.
Revenue and profit drop this quarter, but annual gains show
For April-June 2025, Biocon's revenue fell to ₹3,941.9 crore (down from ₹4,417 crore last quarter), and net profit dropped sharply to ₹89.2 crore (from ₹459.4 crore).
But looking at the bigger picture: annual revenue actually grew to ₹15,261.7 crore and yearly net profit edged up to ₹1,429.4 crore.
Biocon also announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share effective July 4—so while this quarter was rough, the year overall showed some gains, which explains why investors are reacting with mixed feelings right now.