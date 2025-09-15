Swiggy's new app Toing offers meals for ₹100-150

Toing takes on Rapido's Ownly app

With Toing, Swiggy is taking on Rapido's Ownly app head-to-head after deciding to sell its stake in Rapido as it chalks out its own growth plans.

This move is part of Swiggy's bigger push to offer more choices through standalone apps like Crew, Pyng, and Instamart.

Swiggy's focus on affordability is likely helping to boost users—16.3 million people ordered monthly by early FY26, up over 16% from last year—so expect more budget-friendly options ahead.