Swiggy's new app Toing offers meals for ₹100-150
Swiggy just launched Toing, a fresh app made for anyone watching their wallet—think college students and young professionals.
Launching first in Pune, Toing offers meals between ₹100 and ₹150, marking a shift from Swiggy's usual Bengaluru-first launches and showing they're serious about affordable eats.
Toing takes on Rapido's Ownly app
With Toing, Swiggy is taking on Rapido's Ownly app head-to-head after deciding to sell its stake in Rapido as it chalks out its own growth plans.
This move is part of Swiggy's bigger push to offer more choices through standalone apps like Crew, Pyng, and Instamart.
Swiggy's focus on affordability is likely helping to boost users—16.3 million people ordered monthly by early FY26, up over 16% from last year—so expect more budget-friendly options ahead.