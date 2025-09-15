Why Hindustan Zinc's stock is down despite buzzing trading volumes

Even with the recent dip, Hindustan Zinc's bigger picture looks solid: over the past year, revenue climbed from ₹28,932 crore to ₹34,083 crore and net profit jumped from ₹7,759 crore to ₹10,353 crore. A strong return on equity (77%) and steady dividends—plus moves like bonus shares and a stock split earlier this year—are keeping investor interest alive.

Weaker quarterly results lead to short-term dip

The short-term slide is mostly about weaker quarterly results.

But with multiple interim dividends announced in 2025 and proactive corporate moves (like analyst meets and credit rating updates), many see Hindustan Zinc as one to keep an eye on for long-term growth—even if there are bumps along the way.