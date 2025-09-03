Next Article
Biocon's stock rises 2% as it posts annual profit growth
Biocon's stock rose 2.02% on Wednesday, landing at ₹363.30 after the company shared its June 2025 quarter results.
While revenue and net profit dropped compared to the previous quarter, Biocon's yearly numbers actually improved—both annual revenue and profit grew from FY24 to FY25.
FY25 vs FY24
For the June 2025 quarter, revenue was ₹3,941.90cr and net profit came in at ₹89.20cr—both lower than last quarter's figures.
But looking at the bigger picture, Biocon closed FY25 with higher annual revenue (₹15,261.70cr) and net profit (₹1,429cr) than it did in FY24.
The company also has a stable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82 as of March and is set to meet analysts and investors soon to keep things transparent despite recent ups and downs in its performance.