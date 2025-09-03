Biocon's stock rises 2% as it posts annual profit growth

FY25 vs FY24

For the June 2025 quarter, revenue was ₹3,941.90cr and net profit came in at ₹89.20cr—both lower than last quarter's figures.

But looking at the bigger picture, Biocon closed FY25 with higher annual revenue (₹15,261.70cr) and net profit (₹1,429cr) than it did in FY24.

The company also has a stable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82 as of March and is set to meet analysts and investors soon to keep things transparent despite recent ups and downs in its performance.