Hitachi Energy shares soar 2% on record profit, dividend announcement
Hitachi Energy India's stock climbed over 2% on Wednesday, landing at ₹19,206 by late morning.
The boost came right after the company posted impressive results for the year ending March 2025, grabbing attention from investors and putting it among the gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Revenue up 22%, profits more than doubled
The company's annual revenue soared 21.9% to ₹6,384 crore compared to last year, while net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore.
For just the June quarter of FY25, profits hit ₹131 crore.
Plus, shareholders can look forward to a final dividend of ₹6 per share this August—another sign that Hitachi Energy is rewarding its backers as business grows.