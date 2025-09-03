Hitachi Energy shares soar 2% on record profit, dividend announcement

Revenue up 22%, profits more than doubled

The company's annual revenue soared 21.9% to ₹6,384 crore compared to last year, while net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore.

For just the June quarter of FY25, profits hit ₹131 crore.

Plus, shareholders can look forward to a final dividend of ₹6 per share this August—another sign that Hitachi Energy is rewarding its backers as business grows.