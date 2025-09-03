Next Article
ITC shares gain nearly 1% on solid quarterly performance
ITC's stock edged up nearly 1% to ₹410.10 on Wednesday morning, thanks to another solid quarter.
Investors seem upbeat about the company's recent performance and steady market moves, helping ITC hold its ground in the Nifty 50.
ITC's stellar financials for FY24-25
For the June 2025 quarter, ITC pulled in ₹21,494.79 crore in revenue—up from March—and posted a net profit of ₹5,274.65 crore.
Annual revenue for FY24-25 climbed to ₹75,323.34 crore, with zero debt on the books.
Plus, ITC kept shareholders happy with two dividends this year: ₹6.50 per share in February and a final payout of ₹7.85 per share announced in May.