ITC shares gain nearly 1% on solid quarterly performance

ITC's stellar financials for FY24-25

For the June 2025 quarter, ITC pulled in ₹21,494.79 crore in revenue—up from March—and posted a net profit of ₹5,274.65 crore.

Annual revenue for FY24-25 climbed to ₹75,323.34 crore, with zero debt on the books.

Plus, ITC kept shareholders happy with two dividends this year: ₹6.50 per share in February and a final payout of ₹7.85 per share announced in May.