India's current account deficit could touch 1% of GDP Business Sep 03, 2025

India's current account deficit (CAD) could top 1% of GDP in fiscal year 2026 if the US keeps its steep 50% tariffs through March.

That means India might see lower exports and a bigger trade gap.

For context, CAD was at 0.6% of GDP in FY25, slightly down from 0.7% the year before, thanks to higher net invisibles receipts, including remittances.