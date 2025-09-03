China, India join hands for electronics manufacturing in India

What's in it for India?

With players like Dixon Technologies, Haier, and Micromax leading the charge, this move signals a real thaw in India-China business ties.

By letting Chinese firms hold up to 24% equity (while keeping Indian control), India hopes to boost local manufacturing under 'Make in India,' cut down on imports, and bring more tech jobs home—even as global supply chains stay unpredictable.

For young Indians eyeing tech careers or startups, this could potentially mean more opportunities ahead, as increased manufacturing and technology transfer may expand the sector.