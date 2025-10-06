Biometric card authentication is here, thanks to Razorpay and YES BANK
Razorpay and YES BANK just launched India's first biometric card authentication system, introducing quick face or fingerprint scans as a new authentication option, reducing reliance on OTPs and PINs.
This move follows the RBI's September 2025 push for stronger two-factor security, aiming to make online payments both safer and easier.
This new tech can handle over 10,000 transactions every second, with 99.99% uptime attributed to the broader Razorpay stack—so no more waiting around.
It uses device tokenization, AI risk checks, and real-time fraud monitoring to keep things smooth.
With a 95% success rate and 35% fewer OTP errors, it helps cut down on payment fails and fraud (which costs India ₹520 crore a year), while making checkout way less of a hassle.
Less juggling of OTPs or CVVs—one-tap biometric approval reduces customer drop-offs by 75%.
Plus, this system meets RBI's "something you are" rule for extra security.
For users and merchants alike, it means higher approval rates and less stress at checkout—setting a new bar for digital payments in India.