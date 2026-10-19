Bird CEO Robert Vis cuts staff to 120 citing AI
Bird's CEO, Robert Vis, has cut the company's staff from more than 1,000 to just 120 in three years, mostly because AI can now handle many tasks that used to need whole teams.
Vis says this shift means employees need to be more versatile: tech skills alone aren't enough anymore.
"AI leverages you to basically be your best self," he shared, highlighting the value of people who can work across different areas.
Bird retains revenue and security experts
With AI taking care of repetitive and specialized tasks (like design or customer support), Bird now focuses on keeping experts for critical roles like revenue accounting and security engineering.
Vis cautions against using AI just for layoffs; instead, he believes it should help make work less tedious and let people focus on what really matters.