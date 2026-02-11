Birla buys 4cr Vodafone Idea shares, stock hits 1-month high Business Feb 11, 2026

Vodafone Idea's stock popped nearly 5% to a one-month high after Kumar Mangalam Birla, a promoter, scooped up over 4 crore shares from the open market.

His move is being read as a strong show of faith in Vodafone Idea's future—especially now that the company has some breathing room on its payments until FY35.