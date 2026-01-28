Birla calls Vodafone Idea's AGR win a "turning point"
Business
Vodafone Idea just got a big break: Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla says resolving the AGR issue is a real "turning point" for the company.
After years of uncertainty, Vi can finally focus on growing its network and improving service instead of just surviving.
Birla credits dedicated employees, loyal customers, and some timely help from the government for keeping Vi afloat.
Why does this matter?
Birla's optimism signals fresh hope for Vi's future—good news if you follow India's telecom scene or invest in volatile stocks.
Plus, he points out that having three strong private telecom players is key to India's digital growth, which he called essential to India's digital future.