Birla calls Vodafone Idea's AGR win a "turning point" Business Jan 28, 2026

Vodafone Idea just got a big break: Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla says resolving the AGR issue is a real "turning point" for the company.

After years of uncertainty, Vi can finally focus on growing its network and improving service instead of just surviving.

Birla credits dedicated employees, loyal customers, and some timely help from the government for keeping Vi afloat.