Birlasoft becomes OpenAI Select Partner after stock drops 2.23%
Business
Birlasoft just scored a spot as an OpenAI Select Partner, letting it bring advanced AI like GPT-6 Astra to manufacturing, life sciences, energy, insurance, and MedTech.
Oddly enough, the market didn't celebrate: Birlasoft's stock actually dropped 2.23% today and is down over 37% this year.
Birlasoft AI rollout across 5 sectors
The company's rolling out AI across manufacturing, life sciences, energy, insurance, and MedTech.
It's already seeing faster results, like an 85% boost in response speed for life sciences queries and up to 40% less manual work in MedTech tasks.
CEO and Managing Director Angan Guha says teaming up with OpenAI will help turn AI investments into real results for its clients.