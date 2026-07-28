Birlasoft posts strong FY27 start with profits ₹160.9cr revenue ₹1,379cr
Business
Birlasoft just posted a strong start to FY27, with profits soaring 51.2% to ₹160.9 crore and revenue climbing 7.4% to ₹1,379 crore compared to last year.
The company said growth was driven by BFSI and LSS verticals, and ERP and Infrastructure Services.
Birlasoft EBITDA up 40.4% to ₹222.6cr
Operating margins got a healthy lift: EBITDA rose 40.4%, reaching ₹222.6 crore, and margins improved from 12.3% to 16.1%.
CEO Angan Guha highlighted that Birlasoft kept growing even with tough market conditions, thanks in part to new AI-driven deals, which pushed total contract signings up by 20%.
On top of that, the company improved its cash flow and cut attrition rates, while shares closed up at ₹301 on July 28.