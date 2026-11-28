Bisleri disputes FSSAI's coliform findings, seeks review after independent tests
What's the story
Bisleri International has challenged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s findings on the quality of its water samples from West Bengal. The company cited results from two independent laboratories that showed compliance with safety standards, contrary to FSSAI's detection of coliform bacteria in a sample collected from its Telipara facility in Jalpaiguri district.
Batch recall
Bisleri recalls affected batch
Bisleri has already recalled the affected batch (PB201) on FSSAI's orders.
However, the company has challenged the regulatory findings and requested an investigation into the differences between its results and those from two independent laboratories recognized by FSSAI.
"The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," Bisleri said, urging FSSAI to examine all factors that could have contributed to these variations in results.
Compliance assurance
Another action against Bisleri
Bisleri has assured that it will continue to cooperate with the regulator to establish the facts.
The West Bengal case comes after another food safety action against Bisleri over a sample collected from one of its Goa manufacturing facilities.
In that case, FSSAI had also found non-compliance with prescribed food safety standards and declared the sample unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Regulatory action
FSSAI intensifies surveillance of packaged drinking water industry
The enforcement actions come as FSSAI intensifies surveillance of the packaged drinking water industry across India.
FSSAI chief executive Rajit Punhani recently said they are collecting samples from manufacturers nationwide, with lab tests expected to be completed within one to two months.
He clarified that this exercise is meant to ensure compliance with food safety standards and shouldn't cause panic among consumers.