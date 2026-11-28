Fresh trouble for Bisleri: Coliform bacteria found in Bengal sample
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated a fresh prosecution against Bisleri International. The action comes after a water sample from the company's West Bengal unit tested positive for coliform bacteria. The presence of the bacteria was confirmed by two separate labs, prompting FSSAI to take action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Contamination details
Contaminated sample collected from Jalpaiguri unit
The contaminated sample was collected from Bisleri's manufacturing plant in Telipara village, Jalpaiguri district.
Both the primary and referral food laboratories confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample.
This type of bacteria can enter water systems through sewage leaks or damaged pipes, among other routes.
The affected batch number PB 201 was banned for sale on August 12, 2026.
Previous case
Another case involving Goa unit
The latest action against Bisleri comes days after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution in another case involving a packaged drinking water sample from its Goa unit.
The regulatory sample, categorized as "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)," was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Company stance
Bisleri appealed against findings
In response to the FSSAI's earlier findings, Bisleri appealed against the results.
The sample was then sent to a referral food laboratory, which also declared it unsafe after finding polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
This led FSSAI to initiate prosecution against Bisleri International for violations related to unsafe packaged drinking water.
However, the company maintained that its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption.
Market scrutiny
FSSAI expands scrutiny of bottled water sector
Meanwhile, FSSAI has expanded its scrutiny of the packaged drinking water market by collecting random samples from different brands.
The move is part of an inspection drive to ensure quality in the bottled water sector.
Along with testing water quality, the regulator is also looking into brands using names and labels similar to those of established companies.