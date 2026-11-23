Bisleri disputes FSSAI's water safety finding, cites fresh test
What's the story
Bisleri International has challenged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s claim that its packaged drinking water is unsafe due to high bromate levels. The company said an independent test conducted at an FSSAI-approved laboratory found bromate within the prescribed limit. This comes after FSSAI had announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against Bisleri over the matter.
Company statement
One sample recorded bromate levels above prescribed limit
In a statement, Bisleri clarified that the issue dates back to a batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility.
The company said FSSAI had collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025.
Out of these, five met all applicable standards while one recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per liter, marginally above the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per liter.
Retesting results
Sample sent to referral laboratory for retesting
After Bisleri's appeal, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory for retesting. This lab found bromate levels within the prescribed limit but flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
Bisleri also said an independent test arranged at an FSSAI-approved laboratory found bromate within the prescribed limit.
The company said it received no further communication from FSSAI and understood the matter to be closed.
Regulatory action
FSSAI declared Bisleri water sample unsafe
On Sunday, FSSAI declared a sample of Bisleri's packaged drinking water collected from its premises as unsafe.
The regulator said it did not meet prescribed bromate limits and would initiate legal proceedings against the company.
This comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of packaged drinking water manufacturers, with food safety authorities intensifying inspections and testing to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Safety assurance
Bisleri reiterates commitment to drinking water safety
Responding to FSSAI's announcement, Bisleri reiterated its commitment to drinking water safety.
The company said it maintains stringent quality controls and will continue cooperating with FSSAI to address the matter through appropriate regulatory processes.