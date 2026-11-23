In a statement, Bisleri clarified that the issue dates back to a batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility.

The company said FSSAI had collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025.

Out of these, five met all applicable standards while one recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per liter, marginally above the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per liter.