Bitcoin and ether ETFs recover with $181 million and $58 million inflows
After a rough Monday of heavy outflows, bitcoin and ether ETFs saw a big turnaround on Tuesday.
US spot bitcoin ETFs pulled in $181 million, recovering from a $425 million dip the day before, while ether ETFs brought in $58 million.
The sudden inflow also pushed bitcoin ETF prices up nearly 4% and ether ETF prices up about 6%, marking their best single-day gains in weeks.
BlackRock IBIT and ETHA drove inflows
BlackRock's IBIT was the main driver for bitcoin's comeback, adding $139 million, with Fidelity's FBTC chipping in another $21 million.
For ether, BlackRock's ETHA accounted for all of Tuesday's gains.
Even with these rebounds, July has been a rollercoaster for crypto ETFs, with flows swinging wildly between highs and lows, reminding everyone just how unpredictable the crypto market can be.