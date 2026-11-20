A big reason for this slump: $582.3 million flowed out of US spot Bitcoin ETFs on November 19, adding extra selling pressure.

On top of that, some tough talk from the US Federal Reserve has made global markets even more uneasy.

Ethereum also faced resistance near $1,800, while altcoins stayed volatile as tech stocks struggled too.

Even though there were signs of recovery in Bitcoin ETF investment during the third quarter, uncertainty still rules the market for now.