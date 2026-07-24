Bitcoin and Ethereum fall as Middle East worries hit markets
Business
bitcoin and ethereum both took a hit on Friday, bitcoin slid to $65,345 (down 0.43%) and ethereum dropped 2.23% to $1,877, as worries over the Middle East pushed investors toward safer bets.
Popular altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano also saw losses up to 4.09%, while Tron barely budged.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs near $1B
Even with prices down, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have pulled in almost $1 billion over the past week, a sign that big investors aren't backing out just yet.
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst at Mudrex, points out this strong institutional interest despite the dip.
Analysts say it's smart to keep an eye on support levels ($64,200-$64,500 for Bitcoin; $1,840-$1,860 for Ethereum) as global uncertainty continues to shake things up.