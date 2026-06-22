Bitcoin around $64,000, Ethereum $1,737, fear and greed index 22

Long-term Bitcoin holders buy, $330 million liquidation

Long-term Bitcoin holders are still buying, helping keep prices stable despite less action from big investors and Friday's massive $330 million liquidation of leveraged long positions.

Altcoins like Solana, Tron, and Dogecoin saw modest gains (up to 1.29%), but others like XRP and Cardano dropped as much as 4.17%.

Geopolitical worries, like tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, are making investors cautious. Experts suggest staying patient and disciplined until things settle down.