Bitcoin around $64,000, Ethereum $1,737, fear and greed index 22
Bitcoin is holding its ground at around $64,000, even as ETF inflows pause and market sentiment remains under fear.
The price barely dipped (just 0.08% in the past day) while Ethereum managed a tiny gain of 0.11%, reaching $1,737.
The overall crypto market cap slipped slightly to $2.2 trillion, with the fear and greed index sitting low at 22.
Long-term Bitcoin holders buy, $330 million liquidation
Long-term Bitcoin holders are still buying, helping keep prices stable despite less action from big investors and Friday's massive $330 million liquidation of leveraged long positions.
Altcoins like Solana, Tron, and Dogecoin saw modest gains (up to 1.29%), but others like XRP and Cardano dropped as much as 4.17%.
Geopolitical worries, like tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, are making investors cautious. Experts suggest staying patient and disciplined until things settle down.