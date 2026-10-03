Bitcoin around $84,580 as buyers stay active, crypto market $2.97T
Crypto prices are down a bit: Bitcoin is sitting around $84,580 (down 1.6%) and Ethereum's at about $2,680.
Even with these small drops and tough global funding conditions, buyers are still showing a lot of interest.
The total crypto market cap has slipped to $2.97 trillion.
Crypto ETFs see $1.9B net inflows
Big players aren't backing out: crypto ETFs saw about $1.9 billion in net inflows recently, signaling strong institutional interest.
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, pointed out that the market remained steady despite changes in interest-rate expectations, Treasury yields, commodities, and global equities, while Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange, noted that Bitcoin's open interest jumped by $2.3 billion, adding some short-term volatility.
Other coins like Binance Coin, Cardano, and Solana also dipped slightly, but overall sentiment remains upbeat as buyers keep jumping in.