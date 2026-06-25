Bitcoin at $61,600 as market awaits US Core PCE report Business Jun 25, 2026

Bitcoin is hanging around $61,600 today after dropping 1.31% in the past 24 hours, with everyone keeping an eye on the upcoming US Core PCE inflation report, which could impact Federal Reserve interest rates.

Ethereum stayed steady at $1,600. Altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin followed Bitcoin's lead.

The mood across the crypto market feels pretty cautious right now.