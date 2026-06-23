Bitcoin at $62,900 down 2.1% amid U.S.-Iran talks, cheaper oil
Bitcoin is holding steady at about $62,900 today, down just 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
The vibe in the crypto market feels a bit brighter, thanks to progress in U.S.-Iran talks and cheaper oil prices.
Ether's also sticking close to $1,700.
US bitcoin ETFs see $104 million inflow
Altcoins like Binance Coin ($580), Solana ($70), XRP ($1.11), and Dogecoin ($0.08) are following bitcoin's cautious pace.
Analysts spotted a $104 million inflow into US bitcoin ETFs on June 22, reversing earlier outflows, which could mean investors are warming up again as global uncertainties settle in.
Analysts: bitcoin needs $63,200 to $63,600
On-chain data shows fewer bitcoins sitting on exchanges, hinting at less selling pressure.
Traders seem cautiously optimistic, but analysts say bitcoin needs to stay above $63,200-$63,600 for its next big rally to kick off.