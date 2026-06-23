Bitcoin at $62,900 down 2.1% amid U.S.-Iran talks, cheaper oil Business Jun 23, 2026

Bitcoin is holding steady at about $62,900 today, down just 2.1% in the past 24 hours.

The vibe in the crypto market feels a bit brighter, thanks to progress in U.S.-Iran talks and cheaper oil prices.

Ether's also sticking close to $1,700.