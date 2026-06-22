Bitcoin at $63,242 after U.S.-Iran tensions, investors eye core PCE
Business
Bitcoin dipped below $64,000 this week, landing at $63,242 after some tense moments between the US and Iran.
With oil prices up and US stock futures down, investors are keeping a close eye on the upcoming core PCE inflation report, since it could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.
WazirX buy, markets sell, $63,000 support
Bitcoin's technical indicators are all over the place: WazirX says "Buy," but broader market signs lean "Sell."
Analysts point out that holding above $63,000 could steady things, while resistance sits around $65,500.